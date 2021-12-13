Simmons Bank Sells 2,185 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

