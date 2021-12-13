Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Update

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the November 15th total of 153,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

