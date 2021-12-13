SL Green Realty Corp. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

SLG stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

