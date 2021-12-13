Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.65

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.65 and last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 432.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.