SLR Senior Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years. SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.