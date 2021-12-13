SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of SM stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 2,574.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

