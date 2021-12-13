SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.52

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 105846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.48.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 182,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 278.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.