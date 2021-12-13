Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,965,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smokefree Innotec stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,081,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Smokefree Innotec has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About Smokefree Innotec
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Smokefree Innotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smokefree Innotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.