Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,965,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smokefree Innotec stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,081,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Smokefree Innotec has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Smokefree Innotec alerts:

About Smokefree Innotec

Smokefree Innotec, Inc is involved in asset management, food, and franchise business. It is engaged in acquisition of businesses to develop its operations. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Zealand.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smokefree Innotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smokefree Innotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.