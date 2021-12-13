Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Shares of SNAP opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

