SnowSwap Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $5.69 or 0.00012128 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $40,025.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.41 or 0.08011458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.29 or 0.99854737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,589 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

