SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SOC Telemed by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SOC Telemed by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

TLMD opened at $1.93 on Monday. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $194.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.