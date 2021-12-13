Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 15,153 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 240.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,415. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

