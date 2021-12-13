Solstein Capital LLC Has $655,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4,483.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.11. 40,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.76. The company has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

