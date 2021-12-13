Solstein Capital LLC Invests $418,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,948 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $54.71. 106,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,015. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,748.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

