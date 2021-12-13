Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter.

EWG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 56,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,356. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

