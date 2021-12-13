Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Solvay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Solvay stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

