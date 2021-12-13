SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SLGC stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,995,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,765,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,258,000.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

