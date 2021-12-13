Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

