South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South State were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,277,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,440,000 after purchasing an additional 122,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

SSB stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

