Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Southern Copper worth $203,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,559,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

