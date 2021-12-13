Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE LUV opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

