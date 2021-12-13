Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

LUV stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,763 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

