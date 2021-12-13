SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $166.58 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

