SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.96 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11.

