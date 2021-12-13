SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $501.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $405.35 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

