SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $92.43 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

