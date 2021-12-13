Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,360 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.38 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

