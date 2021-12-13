Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

