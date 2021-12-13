Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,750 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,499 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.8% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $660.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $639.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $314.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

