Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $647.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $661.46 and a 200 day moving average of $607.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

