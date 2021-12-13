Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00168858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030289 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00499611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057142 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.