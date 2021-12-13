Spectris (LON:SXS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($57.02) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,370 ($57.95) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.81) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.77) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,051.60 ($40.47).

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,599 ($47.73) on Thursday. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,737 ($36.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($55.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,705.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,843.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

