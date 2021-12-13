Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,997,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

AXP opened at $167.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.60. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.