Spire Wealth Management Has $543,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $192.22 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $192.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

