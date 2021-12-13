Spire Wealth Management Has $651,000 Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Middlesex Water by 77.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock worth $468,122 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSEX opened at $100.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.