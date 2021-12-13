Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Splunk reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 144.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $110.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk has a 12 month low of $108.08 and a 12 month high of $185.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.65.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

