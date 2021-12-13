Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Purchases $12,010.00 in Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Jon Barker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $12,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,462. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

