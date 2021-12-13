Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CXM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.37.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of CXM stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.