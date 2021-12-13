State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $78,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 36,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 126,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,343,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

