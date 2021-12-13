State of Michigan Retirement System Has $191.17 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,800 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $191,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. 156,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,960,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

