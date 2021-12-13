State of Michigan Retirement System Has $43.19 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,613. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.