State of Michigan Retirement System Has $62.62 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $62,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. 126,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,697,875. The company has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

