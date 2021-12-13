State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.59.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

