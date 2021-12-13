State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $127,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $15.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $670.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.50 and its 200 day moving average is $616.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

