State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $33,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Target by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Target by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,663. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.45. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.