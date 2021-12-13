State Street Corp Acquires New Position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

BKTI opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BK Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.20%.

In other BK Technologies news, CEO John M. Suzuki bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

