State Street Corp Acquires New Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Shares of UONE opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Urban One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $256.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%.

Urban One Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.