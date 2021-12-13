State Street Corp Acquires New Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

