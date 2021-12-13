State Street Corp Makes New $93,000 Investment in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%.

Comstock Holding Companies Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.