State Street Corp Purchases New Holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.27 on Monday. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

